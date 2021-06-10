Previewing the final two days of Dabo Swinney Camp

The 2021 Dabo Swinney Football Camp wraps up this week with two more one-day sessions today and tomorrow following four one-day sessions this past week.

As was the case last week, Clemson will once again welcome plenty of top talent to campus over the final two days of camp.

As always, recruiting visitor lists like these are fluid and subject to change as there are typically some surprise visitors as well as some scratches.

But one of the headliners expected to be on hand today is Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star Treyaun Webb, one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2023 class. The former Georgia commitment tweeted Wednesday evening that he had arrived to Clemson ahead of his scheduled visit today.

Among other standout prospects slated to participate in the Swinney Camp today is Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School 2022 four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Right now, only one uncommitted wideout in the 2022 class holds an offer from Clemson. But if Greene were to earn an offer with a strong showing at camp, the Tigers would emerge as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

“Clemson has always been a school I really liked from the beginning. I just didn’t have the offer,” Greene told The Clemson Insider recently. “They are obviously one of the top programs in the country for many different reasons. With that said and the relationship we have established over the last year, if the offer were to come, it would definitely put them as one of my top choices.”

Today’s camper group also includes prospects such as Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge 2023 four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman, Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian School 2023 four-star cornerback Antonio Robinson, Highland Springs (Va.) 2023 three-star safety Braylon Johnson, Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View 2023 wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr., Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2023 quarterback Dylan Rizk and Commerce (Ga.) 2024 running back Sammy Brown.

On Friday, some of the top recruits expected to be on campus are Warner Robins (Ga.) 2023 five-star defensive lineman Victor Burley, Many (La.) 2023 four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2023 four-star offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and Miami (Fla.) Edison 2023 four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

Other names TCI has confirmed as visitors for Friday include but aren’t limited to Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School 2022 offensive lineman Mason Johnstone; Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2022 offensive lineman Jacob Ashley; Miami (Fla.) Edison 2022 three-star cornerback Elijah Mc-Cantos; Miami-Edison 2022 three-star linebacker Leon Hart Jr.; Miami-Edison 2023 wide receiver British Mitchell; Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain 2023 offensive lineman Connor Lew; Oxford (Ala.) 2023 offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner; Anniston (Ala.) 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry; Gulf Breeze (Fla.) 2024 quarterback Battle Alberson and Avon (Conn.) Old Farms School 2024 safety KeShawn Adams.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks