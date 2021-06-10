Swinney Camp Day 5 Morning Notebook

Back for the second week of Dabo Swinney Camp, it was calm before the storm that is the Elite Retreat this weekend.

While Thursday wasn’t filled to the brim with blue-chip prospects, that could be the case later this week. With that being said, Clemson did have some big names on hand. Here are The Clemson Insider’s observations and notes from Thursday’s morning portion.

The big name on campus this morning was Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School 2022 4-star WR Andre Greene, Jr. The Tigers pulled out the stops for the Virginia wideout this morning, taking Greene (6-3, 175) out on the golf cart. Greene is the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Virginia, No. 22 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 155 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Another wideout on hand was Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View 2023 WR Chris Lawson Jr.

As for those who were working out during the morning portion of drills, the quarterbacks at Thursday’s camp clearly stood out. Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge 4-star QB Brayden Dorman and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2023 QB Dylan Rizk were working out next to each other, receiving instruction from Clemson offensive analyst J.P. Losman and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Additionally, Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King 2023 5-star QB Dante Moore was also on hand.

The Tigers also got some good news in the quarterback department, Taisun Phommachanh was out there as a camp counselor, but this time he was absent a boot. The redshirt sophomore injured his Achilles during Clemon’s spring game and was sporting a boot during camp last week.

Also making an appearance for the first time at camp was Clemson super senior linebacker, James Skalski. He was coaching the ‘A group’ of linebackers, while Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brent Venables looked on.

Speaking of coaches, Xavier Brewer and Rod McDowell, who are both former members of Swinney’s staff, were coaching up the cornerbacks and running backs, respectively. Both Brewer and McDowell now work for Terry Bowden at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Bowden spent the previous two seasons as an analyst under Swinney.

And with former coaches and former players come some familial connections. Former Tigers linebacker Patrick Sapp was on hand to watch his son, Josh, work out with the tight ends. More on that later from The Clemson Insider.

Working out with the defensive linemen was Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road 4-star edge rusher Beau Atkinson. He continues to receive interest from Tigers as Atkinson (6-6, 240) is the No. 12 prospect in the state of North Carolina and No. 18-ranked edge rusher in the ‘22 class.

Other defensive prospects in attendance were Miami (Fla.) Florida Christian School 2023 4-star CB Antonio Robinson and Highland Springs (Va.) 2023 S Braylon Johnson.