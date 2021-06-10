There's going to be a significant change in college football

Next week is being called one of the biggest weeks in the history of major college football. At least that is what ESPN College Football Playoff reporter Heather Dinich is saying.

The longtime college football writer said on ESPN’s Get UP on Wednesday, that the college football commissioners will meet next Thursday and Friday in Chicago for serious talks about playoff expansion.

“The commissioners will have what I am describing the most important and significant discussions about the college football postseason since it went from two to four [teams],” Dinich said. “They will be presented models to consider for expansion.

“Twelve [teams] has been a number that has been floating around for about a month now. They might come to that conclusion, they might not. No one I have spoken to that will be in that meeting knows what to expect, as far as whether or not they will come to a consensus next week.”

If the commissioners do come to a consensus, then they will present the model they agree on to the 11 presidents and chancellors, which represent the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, in Dallas on June 21-22. Clemson University President Jim Clements is one of the 11 members and is the ACC representative.

“They will present that to the eleven university presidents and chancellors with power to change the playoff. They can give them the green light and go figure out how to do this and when you can do it,” Dinich said. “In September this might become more of a reality. This all of a sudden is becoming very real when we are talking playoff expansion and it is quickly snowballing.”

The CFP era began in 2014 with the four-team playoff. However, in recent years, primarily due to Alabama’s and Clemson’s continued dominance in the sport, as well as regular playoff participates such as Ohio State and Oklahoma, have caused many to wonder if it is time for the CFP to expand in hopes it will give more teams and more conferences a shot at the national championship.

Paul Finebaum, who covers the SEC on the SEC Network, said the news of the CFP going to 12 teams is the biggest shock in the history of college sports.

“I think they are going to do it,” he said. “I think they are tired of fighting the status quo. They know what everyone is saying. They can’t really give you justification on why they would go from four to twelve, but they are going to do it because there is a lot of money at stake, and it is time to change the narrative of college football.”

