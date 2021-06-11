5-star DL has 'great' visit to Clemson

By Staff Reports | June 11, 2021 10:00 am ET

Clemson played host to a five-star defensive lineman from the Peach State on Thursday.

Warner Robins (Ga.) High School’s Victor Burley, one of the nation’s top 2023 prospects, visited campus and reacted to the visit on Twitter late Thursday night:

Burley (6-4, 265) picked up an offer from the Tigers on June 1.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates conveyed the offer and let Burley know he is a high-priority recruit for the Tigers in the 2023 cycle.

“(He said) ‘Vic, you’re one of the top people in the 2023 class on our board,’” Burley told The Clemson Insider.

Burley is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which touts him as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 21 overall player nationally in the 2023 class.

Burley also visited Georgia on Thursday.

