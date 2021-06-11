ESPN analyst calls into question motive for 12-team CFP

The College Football Playoff working committee recommend a 12-team playoff structure in the near future.

Reactions on social media and in mass media at-large were scattered across a wide spectrum.

The most prominent voices in the sport from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban as well as SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have said for years that a four-team playoff works, and expansion is a bad idea.

On ESPN’s Get Up this week analyst Booger McFarland questioned the CFP’s motives for potentially adding eight more teams into the mix.

“Why? Is it about money, is it about greed, is it about the kids?” McFarland asked. “We all talk about it and playing for a national championship should be tough.”

In his opinion the expansion of the playoff would do little more than make the road to a national championship easier while lining the pockets of those responsible.

The biggest concern about expansion of the playoff, even when the Bowl Championship Series dissolved in favor of the CFP, remains the cheapening of the regular season.

In a 12-team playoff, a team could lose two or three games, not win any kind of championship and have a shot at a national title. The elimination of the BCS allowed humans instead of computers to determine the best four teams and then allowed the play on the field to determine the champion.

“It should be hard, why do we continue to make the College Football Playoff easier? It’s not for the kids’ satisfaction, it’s not for the schools’ satisfaction, it’s for everyone, including myself who covers the sport,” McFarland said.

One further critique raised by McFarland is that expanding the playoff takes away from amateurism and further professionalizes college football.

“Why are we continuing to try and make this a professional sport by making a 12-team playoff or six team playoff?” McFarland said. “It’s four, it should remain four.”

