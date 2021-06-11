Clemson has come 'full circle' for the Sapp family

Patrick Sapp was on hand at Day 5 of Dabo Swinney Camp, but it wasn’t as a former player returning to watch or coach.

The former Clemson quarterback and linebacker was there as a parent.

For Sapp, it was “like coming full circle,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Patrick’s son, Josh, worked out with the tight ends during the morning portion of Thursday’s Swinney Camp.

The younger Sapp’s recruitment has begun to heat up as he’s started to stand out at camps. Josh Sapp (6-4, 235) is an unranked Class of 2022 tight end from Greenville. He’s picked up offers from Coastal Carolina, ECU, Tulane and Charlotte, but he hasn’t received any Power 5 offers just yet.

“He’s doing all the right things, asking all the right questions,” Patrick said. “He’s gone to a couple of camps now and performed well at all of them.”

Josh has the chance to learn under the direction of Tigers’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott, which Patrick doesn’t want him to take for granted.

“I told him that it’s a great opportunity for him to learn from one of the best,” he said.

Patrick added that Josh hasn’t received much feedback from Clemson just yet, but that will surely change after Thursday’s session of camp.

