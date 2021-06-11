Elite Retreat preview: Huge recruiting weekend in Clemson

It’s a huge recruiting weekend in Tiger Town.

Clemson’s staff is playing host to a group of priority targets for its “Elite Retreat,” which has been billed as a gathering of the most elite prospects in the country during which they will get an in-depth look at the football program.

The Elite Retreat certainly looks as if it will live up to the billing, as a bunch of the nation’s best talent is expected in town. As always, recruiting visitor lists are fluid and subject to change, but the anticipated guest list is loaded with star power.

Among the headlining prospects slated to be in attendance are a couple of five-stars in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety Keon Sabb.

This will mark Shaw’s first time on campus in two years as he last visited Clemson for a game in the fall of 2019. He is coming off a visit to North Carolina on Thursday.

Sabb, meanwhile, made his first official visit to Penn State last weekend and is scheduled for upcoming officials to Georgia and Texas A&M.

Another big name that will be among the Elite Retreat guests – and a name Clemson fans are very familiar with – is Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne, of course the younger brother of Travis Etienne.

The younger Etienne worked out at the morning session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Friday. He recently included the Tigers in his list of top 10 schools, which also includes Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

Etienne is expected to be joined on campus by another one of the nation’s top running backs, Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson. He took an official visit to Georgia last weekend, and the Bulldogs are widely considered the frontrunner in his recruitment entering the Clemson visit.

The Elite Retreat guest list features plenty of top defensive back talent, with Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil are all expected to be in attendance along with the aforementioned safety Sabb.

The Tigers are in a great spot coming into the weekend with Pride, who has been working with a top seven comprised of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.

Lukus made an official visit to North Carolina last weekend, while Covil has visited Miami, Virginia, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State so far this month.

Also expected in attendance for the Elite Retreat are a couple more defensive linemen who will join Shaw on campus in Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry and Boonville (Mo.) four-star DJ Wesolak.

Wesolak comes to town fresh off an unofficial visit to Georgia on Thursday. Alabama and Ohio State are in line to get Curry on campus this month as well.

In addition, all four of Clemson’s current class of 2022 commitments – Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller – will be on hand for the Elite Retreat, which gets started this evening and wraps up Sunday.

Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider as we will have plenty of coverage from the Elite Retreat throughout the weekend.

