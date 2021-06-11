Local corner on Clemson's radar following performance at Swinney camp

Misun Kelley came to Day 1 of Dabo Swinney Camp and the Clemson coaching staff told him to come back.

So, the Class of 2023 cornerback from Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel High School was there again this past weekend. Between his two Clemson visits, Kelley received his first Division I offer from Louisville.

Kelley (5-10, 170) was on Clemson’s radar before this past week of camp, but they wanted to stay in touch following his performance. Kelley told The Clemson Insider that the Clemson coaching staff wants to keep in touch with him. He received both defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed’s phone numbers.

“I feel like they like me a lot as a recruit,” Kelley added.

While Kelley spent most of his time as a defensive back during the sessions he attended, he also worked out at wide receiver on Sunday afternoon. He only did 1-on-1s and didn’t receive much feedback, but Will Swinney did congratulate him on his Louisville offer, he said.

one clip of me at db at camp today. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/CDsnbJ99Mg — Misun Kelley (@iso_tink4) June 6, 2021

one clip of me at reciever at camp today. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/4vHP50PuDp — Misun Kelley (@iso_tink4) June 6, 2021

Now, the local product is eyeing an offer from the Tigers.

“It means a lot that they’re looking at me right now,” Kelley said. “It would be great if they would offer me, getting offered by my hometown, especially because I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.