Local corner on Clemson's radar following performance at Swinney camp

By June 11, 2021 11:18 am

Misun Kelley came to Day 1 of Dabo Swinney Camp and the Clemson coaching staff told him to come back.

So, the Class of 2023 cornerback from Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel High School was there again this past weekend. Between his two Clemson visits, Kelley received his first Division I offer from Louisville.

Kelley (5-10, 170) was on Clemson’s radar before this past week of camp, but they wanted to stay in touch following his performance. Kelley told The Clemson Insider that the Clemson coaching staff wants to keep in touch with him. He received both defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed’s phone numbers.

“I feel like they like me a lot as a recruit,” Kelley added.

While Kelley spent most of his time as a defensive back during the sessions he attended, he also worked out at wide receiver on Sunday afternoon. He only did 1-on-1s and didn’t receive much feedback, but Will Swinney did congratulate him on his Louisville offer, he said.

Now, the local product is eyeing an offer from the Tigers.

“It means a lot that they’re looking at me right now,” Kelley said. “It would be great if they would offer me, getting offered by my hometown, especially because I’ve lived here my whole life.”

