4-star Louisiana linebacker has 'great' time at Clemson

4-star Louisiana linebacker has 'great' time at Clemson

Recruiting

4-star Louisiana linebacker has 'great' time at Clemson

By June 12, 2021 10:16 am

By |

One of the country’s top-ranked linebackers in the 2023 class reacted to his visit to Clemson via Twitter on Saturday morning.

Many (La.) four-star Tackett Curtis had this to say about his experience on campus Friday:

Curtis (6-2, 205) is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 linebacker and the No. 69 overall prospect for the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Curtis also visited Georgia on Friday and has been to Michigan, Wisconsin and Texas A&M so far this month as well. He is scheduled to visit Tennessee today before going to Virginia Tech (June 13), Penn State (June 15), Arkansas (June 17), Oklahoma (June 19), Stanford (June 24) and Southern Cal (June 26).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

25m

There are two sides to every situation. Certainly the College Football Playoff expansion proposal that the CFP Management Committee announced on Thursday brought out a wide array of responses. Clemson Athletic (…)

3hr

One of Clemson’s headlining visitors for this weekend’s Elite Retreat let the Twitterverse know he arrived to Tiger Town on Friday night. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw is (…)

14hr

A big time sports analyst sided with the SEC surrounding the College Football Playoff expansion news on Thursday. Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted his response to the CFP expansion talk by hyping up (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home