4-star Louisiana linebacker has 'great' time at Clemson

One of the country’s top-ranked linebackers in the 2023 class reacted to his visit to Clemson via Twitter on Saturday morning.

Many (La.) four-star Tackett Curtis had this to say about his experience on campus Friday:

I had a great time at Clemson yesterday! It was a fun time! I loved getting to speak with all the coaches and seeing how they wanted to use me! Thank You! @WesleyGoodwin @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/thFSoFA0hl — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 12, 2021

Curtis (6-2, 205) is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 linebacker and the No. 69 overall prospect for the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Curtis also visited Georgia on Friday and has been to Michigan, Wisconsin and Texas A&M so far this month as well. He is scheduled to visit Tennessee today before going to Virginia Tech (June 13), Penn State (June 15), Arkansas (June 17), Oklahoma (June 19), Stanford (June 24) and Southern Cal (June 26).

