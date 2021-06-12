4-star OL didn't see Clemson offer coming

It’s said time and time again, but Clemson is just different when it comes to officially extending scholarships to players.

The Tigers officially offered Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2023 4-star OT Monroe Freeling, following his performance at Dabo Swinney Camp.

Freeling (6-7, 276) is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 3-ranked offensive lineman and No. 43 national player in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports.

And while the Charleston native is a highly-touted offensive line prospect, he still can’t believe it.

“I really didn’t see the offer coming,” Freeling told The Clemson Insider. “Even now, I just think about it and it’s like ‘Clemson offered me a scholarship.’ It just doesn’t feel real.”

While the shock will eventually wear off, Freeling felt right at home. He sat down for a meeting with Swinney, which he described as the “highlight of his visit.”

“My visit was great,” Freeling said. “Despite the little time I had with the position coaches during the camp, I felt I got better, which says a lot [about Clemson], in my opinion. What really stood out to me is how much Coach Swinney cares about his players; the whole program is a big family.”

“I thought I had a pretty good day at camp, but I wasn’t sure what to expect when I was invited into Coach Swinney’s office,” he added. “Me and my mom talked with him for the first time, but it felt like we were just old friends catching up. I really enjoyed my time at Clemson! Truly a personal experience!”

Freeling has already seen his recruitment take off, for the most part, so he’s not quite sure where Clemson stands at this point in time, but the Tigers certainly only helped themselves during Freeling’s time on campus.

“It’s hard to tell right now, but Clemson really made an impression on me,” he said.

Freeling currently holds offers from Power 5 programs like Arizona State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee, to name a few.

While he’s still a long way away from making a decision, Freeling has already outlined some of the more important factors when it’s time for him to commit. He believes the culture of the program and how that program breeds success will be the most important things for him, he said.