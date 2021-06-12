5-star: 'Death Valley I'm here!!'

One of Clemson’s headlining visitors for this weekend’s Elite Retreat let the Twitterverse know he arrived to Tiger Town on Friday night.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw is on campus, as expected.

Death Valley I’m here!! 🐅 let’s get it pic.twitter.com/1n1m41uzPN — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 11, 2021

Shaw (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Shaw has been a priority Clemson target for a long time and has built a strong bond with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well as Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Swinney, he’s a great coach, been a great coach for a long time,” Shaw told The Clemson Insider this spring. “My relationship is real strong, too. He checks up on me every time he can. He’s a busy man, so whenever he gets the opportunity to shoot me a text or come get on the phone when I’m on the phone with Coach Bates, he pops his head in and stuff like that. So, it’s real good.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks