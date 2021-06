By Gavin Oliver | June 12, 2021 10:21 pm ET

Two sources told The Clemson Insider that Clemson picked up a commitment at the Elite Retreat.

Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park 2022 kicker Robert Gunn has committed to the Tigers, TCI confirmed.

Gunn also held offers from Texas, Air Force, Army, FAU and Navy.

Gunn recently visited Texas as well.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!