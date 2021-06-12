Clemson legend Tajh Boyd 'hates' the transfer portal

Tajh Boyd was pretty straight forward when he was asked about his thoughts on the transfer portal.

“I hate it personally,” Clemson’s former quarterback said earlier this week when he was interviewed by The Clemson Insider.

Boyd feels the portal does a lot of things, but it mostly takes away from the high school recruiting because there are schools that will use the portal as a quick fix now that there is the one-year transfer rule and conferences are allowing a player to transfer anywhere within the conference, too.

“What you are sacrificing potentially is the culture,” he said. “Simply because you have guys that came from where they came from. It is like trying to change a quarterback’s mechanics after a while. So, they did not come in as freshmen, so they don’t necessarily recognize or identify with anything you have. So, within that, there is going to be some hiccups and some misgivings within that in which you are going to have to except it for what it is.

“You are not going to be able to change that in a two-year span. So, you don’t take the kid, you take all of him and whatever that brings and whatever that entails and if you do that the blame is on yourself.”

Boyd says each individual case is different and what a certain school is trying to get out of a player. He believes a player can grow within the program, but there will be growing pains.

“But realistically a lot of these universities are in a win now situation or (the coach) is fired,” Boyd said. “So, if you are in that position, I am going to the transfer portal everyday of the week and I am going to get guys.”

As for Clemson, Boyd says he does not see Dabo Swinney going into the portal very often to go get a player. It is just not his style.

“We kind of need some guys out of the portal, but I don’t think he will,” Boyd said.

