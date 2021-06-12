Coach of major CFP contender goes on record about new playoff

Coach of major CFP contender goes on record about new playoff

Football

Coach of major CFP contender goes on record about new playoff

By June 12, 2021 7:27 pm

By |

Two days after a sub-committee recommended a 12-team playoff to the College Football Playoff management committee, a coach from one of the major CFP contenders spoke out on Saturday.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the proposal to expand the CFP to 12 teams.

“With the potential of what’s been proposed… [It’s] probably the greatest change there has been in terms of major college football,” Smart said via ESPN.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban have not publicly addressed the proposed format at this time, but the two have been very outspoken on the matter when asked about expansion last season.

Swinney indicated how it could damage the regular season and also questions the players’ safety, while Saban has addressed the players’ safety as well and wonders what an expanded playoff might mean for the bowl system, which he feels is already suffering due to the current CFP.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

It’s said time and time again, but Clemson is just different when it comes to officially extending scholarships to players. The Tigers officially offered Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy (…)

4hr

It is no surprise that these two Tigers are already making waves in Jacksonville. John Reid of the Florida Times-Union recapped organized team activities on Friday before the Jaguars open minicamp (…)

5hr

The NCAA Transfer Portal created total chaos in college athletics this season with hundreds of players leaving their schools for supposedly greener pastures. The one-year transfer rule implemented by the NCAA (…)

8hr

There are two sides to every situation. Certainly the College Football Playoff expansion proposal that the CFP Management Committee announced on Thursday brought out a wide array of responses. Clemson Athletic (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home