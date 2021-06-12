Coaches tell TCI what they learn from the Dabo Swinney camps

With Dabo Swinney’s 2021 summer football camps complete, many high school coaches from around the country made the trip alongside their student-athletes to Clemson’s campus. They did it to get both a taste of the Clemson experience and to see how their athletes would stack up against some of the best rising stars in high school football.

What many don’t realize though, is how much these high school coaches are learning and gathering new skills alongside their athletes to later take back to their teams. For high school coaches like East St. Louis’ Rob Boyd, he benefits just as much, if not more, from camp as his athletes do.

“Absolutely. The drills that [wide receivers] coach [Tyler] Grisham is doing right now, I’m recording them,” the Flyers’ wide receivers coach told TCI. “That alone and really just the positivity of the coaches and the comradery. Everybody looks happy to be here, happy to be around, and happy to assist.”

Not only are the coaches taking notes in terms of drills and training, but they are also becoming students to the way Clemson prepares its athletes from the inside out rather than the other way around. Something Brynes High School head coach Reggie Shaw has noticed in his many years of experience at camp.

“Starting with the discipline, the attention to details; I love how they run the camp,” Shaw said. “It’s well organized, there’s no wasted time, but they also take the time to challenge them from the inside out. You don’t see that detailed approach like what coach [Dabo] Swinney did at lunch with bringing different coaches and players back.”

“These high school guys are going to relate to former players that are close to their age group who have similar circumstances or situations and I just think it reinforces the core values that we try to enforce in our guys.”

