Radakovich sees both sides of CFP expansion

There are two sides to every situation.

Certainly the College Football Playoff expansion proposal that the CFP Management Committee announced on Thursday brought out a wide array of responses.

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich is still processing what expansion could mean with a long road ahead of the CFP Board of Governors before the proposal could be formally adopted this fall.

Ultimately Radakovich knows there needs to be balance in playoff expansion.

“If you are a glass half full person that gives us three times more of a chance to get into the playoff than before so that’s a good thing,” he said on Sports Talk Radio in Columbia on Thursday. “The other is that you have to play more games to be a champion and you really need to be able to balance those two things out and understand where that leaves you.”

Radakovich served on the CFP Selection Committee from 2014-’17 and is intimately familiar with the ins and outs of the playoff process.

In his assessment, the biggest draw for Clemson in expansion is the possibility of potentially hosting a playoff game in the future.

“There’s a possibility, depending on where Clemson may end up, in the future of hosting a College Football Playoff game in Death Valley and that’s very exciting,” he said.

But there are also a lot of questions yet to be answered especially regarding an extended season and how that affects student-athletes and fans.

“A lot of things are positive about it, but certainly the seventeen games that might be needed for somebody to become a champion is daunting,” Radakovich said. “How does it affect the regular season and conference championship game? There are a lot of questions to be answered at this time, but whenever you can keep college football in the front of newspapers and major media outlets that’s a great thing.”

