Standout in-state OL had 'amazing two days' at Clemson

Standout in-state OL had 'amazing two days' at Clemson

Recruiting

Standout in-state OL had 'amazing two days' at Clemson

By June 12, 2021 12:59 pm

By |

A standout offensive lineman who visited Clemson and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week took to Twitter to thank members of the Tigers’ staff for his great experience on campus.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2022 OL Jacob Ashley had this to say about his visit:

Ashley, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior, has an offer from Georgia State — where Thomas Austin was an assistant O-line coach before returning to Clemson this offseason as an offensive analyst — as well as offers from Howard and Old Dominion.

Ashley also camped at Clemson three consecutive summers prior to last summer when the Dabo Swinney Camps were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ashley, who is originally from Alabama, was a first-team all-state, all-region and all-lowcountry performer as a junior last season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

32m

The NCAA Transfer Portal created total chaos in college athletics this season with hundreds of players leaving their schools for supposedly greener pastures. The one-year transfer rule implemented by the NCAA (…)

3hr

There are two sides to every situation. Certainly the College Football Playoff expansion proposal that the CFP Management Committee announced on Thursday brought out a wide array of responses. Clemson Athletic (…)

6hr

One of Clemson’s headlining visitors for this weekend’s Elite Retreat let the Twitterverse know he arrived to Tiger Town on Friday night. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw is (…)

17hr

A big time sports analyst sided with the SEC surrounding the College Football Playoff expansion news on Thursday. Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted his response to the CFP expansion talk by hyping up (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home