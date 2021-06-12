Standout in-state OL had 'amazing two days' at Clemson

A standout offensive lineman who visited Clemson and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week took to Twitter to thank members of the Tigers’ staff for his great experience on campus.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2022 OL Jacob Ashley had this to say about his visit:

I would like thank @TAustin1114 @Coach_TElliott @OLCoachCaldwell for an amazing two days at Clemson. I appreciate everything I learned! Thankful for the opportunity to compete with the best. I will be back soon!! @OceansideFB @CoachRivens76 @train0187 @CollinSadler1 pic.twitter.com/hOBWfVopWL — Jacob Ashley (@JacobAshley3) June 12, 2021

Ashley, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior, has an offer from Georgia State — where Thomas Austin was an assistant O-line coach before returning to Clemson this offseason as an offensive analyst — as well as offers from Howard and Old Dominion.

Ashley also camped at Clemson three consecutive summers prior to last summer when the Dabo Swinney Camps were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ashley, who is originally from Alabama, was a first-team all-state, all-region and all-lowcountry performer as a junior last season.

