Tigers turning heads in NFL

Feature

By June 12, 2021 3:35 pm

It is no surprise that these two Tigers are already making waves in Jacksonville.

John Reid of the Florida Times-Union recapped organized team activities on Friday before the Jaguars open minicamp on June 15 by listing seven players who have stood out so far.

Of course, Lawrence made the list despite throwing some interceptions and going through a growth period over the course of workouts. Reid feels Lawrence still needs some time to fit into head coach Urban Meyer’s system but has been more than impressed with the No. 1 overall pick’s mechanics.

“What stands out more than anything at this point is that Lawrence throws a beautiful spiral consistently, and his passing mechanics don’t need any tinkering,” Reid said. “One of Lawrence’s top highlight plays in OTAs came when he rolled out toward his right before throwing across his body to deliver a deep ball strike to tight end James O’Shaughnessy for a touchdown two weeks ago.”

Travis Etienne also impressed Reid as he continues to work out the kinks at wide receiver. Etienne has lined up on the outside and at slot during OTAs.

“Speed is a gift, and Etienne has it to use to his advantage. On the field, even during routine plays in 11-on-11 work, Etienne always looks like he can turn a 5-yard catch into a 60-yard touchdown,” Reid said. “During a red zone play Tuesday, Etienne had to adjust his route to come back for the ball in the left corner of the end zone for a pass thrown by Gardner Minshew.”

You can read Reid’s full analysis here on Jacksonville.com.

