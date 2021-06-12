What year will the 12-team CFP begin?

On Thursday, the College Football Playoff sub-committee, approved a 12-team recommendation to be presented to the CFP’s Board of Managers next week in Chicago.

However, when should college football fans expect to see the new playoff in action?

“The question of timing is what everyone wants to know. When will this happen? The answer to that is that it is possible it could happen before the twelve-year contract expires in the 2025-’26 season,” ESPN reporter Heather Dinich said Friday on Get Up. “It is not going to happen this year or next season. But in order for it to happen before the contract expires, everyone involved in it has to agree upon it. But it is certainly possible.”

Dinich also explained why the CFP decided to go straight from four teams to 12, instead of eight.

“They believe it grants more access, but also preserves the integrity of the regular season and enhances it,” she said. “It also makes conference championship games more valuable. There were some concerns they were getting away from that.”

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby made the point in Thursday’s conference call with the media that having 12 teams will mean there will be conversation about 25 to 30 teams being talked about and discussed, as opposed to the handful that there are talked about for a four-team playoff.

“I think it creates energy in October and November that we’ve actually spent some time talking about what has the playoff done to the regular season. And while it heightens the excitement for a very few teams, it also makes it easy to say, well, they’re now out of contention or they’re now out of contention,” Bowlsby said. “The practical effect of this will be that with four or five weeks to go in the season, there will be twenty-five or thirty teams that have a legitimate claim and practical opportunity to participate. That should make for an extraordinarily good October and November.”

