5-star takes to Twitter after Clemson visit

Among the top prospects that attended this weekend’s Elite Retreat was five-star safety Keon Sabb.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon following his visit to Clemson and posted a picture from the visit photoshoot:

clemson fans show love🧡 pic.twitter.com/nomjSbCo0q — Keon Sabb (@keon_sabb) June 13, 2021

Sabb (6-2, 200) is the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

