5-star takes to Twitter after Clemson visit

5-star takes to Twitter after Clemson visit

Recruiting

5-star takes to Twitter after Clemson visit

By June 13, 2021 1:21 pm

By |

Among the top prospects that attended this weekend’s Elite Retreat was five-star safety Keon Sabb.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon following his visit to Clemson and posted a picture from the visit photoshoot:

Sabb (6-2, 200) is the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

Among the Clemson commitments on hand for the Elite Retreat gathering this weekend was Blake Miller, a four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School. The Clemson Insider caught up with (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home