Trotter had great visit, can't wait to be back in the Valley

Trotter had great visit, can't wait to be back in the Valley

Recruiting

Trotter had great visit, can't wait to be back in the Valley

By June 13, 2021 9:13 pm

By |

One of the top linebacker prospects in the country, and the younger brother of a current Clemson linebacker, visited campus to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this weekend.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star Josiah Trotter camped at Clemson on Friday.

Trotter (6-2, 225) is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and their dad is former NFL two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

Josiah reacted to his visit on Twitter and said after a great time at Clemson this weekend, he can’t wait to return on a game-day in the fall.

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) regardless of position in the 2023 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the nation’s No. 11 linebacker.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Josiah on June 1.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson played host this weekend to a longtime priority defensive tackle target. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat and reacted to the visit on social (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home