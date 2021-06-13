Trotter had great visit, can't wait to be back in the Valley

One of the top linebacker prospects in the country, and the younger brother of a current Clemson linebacker, visited campus to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this weekend.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star Josiah Trotter camped at Clemson on Friday.

Trotter (6-2, 225) is the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and their dad is former NFL two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

Josiah reacted to his visit on Twitter and said after a great time at Clemson this weekend, he can’t wait to return on a game-day in the fall.

Had a great camp/visit on Friday at Clemson! Can not wait to be back in Death Valley! Thank you to the coaching staff for having me. @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @CUCoachReed — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) June 14, 2021

Josiah is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 80 overall) regardless of position in the 2023 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the nation’s No. 11 linebacker.

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Josiah on June 1.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!