Clemson commit had a great time 'at home' during Elite Retreat

Clemson had all four of its Class of 2022 commits on campus this weekend.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) 4-star WR Adam Randall was “back at home,” for Clemson’s Elite Retreat and participated in the morning session of Dabo Swinney Camp Friday.

I had a great time back at Home🐅! pic.twitter.com/vlJH6DoCzw — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) June 13, 2021

Randall (6-3, 200) is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina and No. 23 overall wide receiver prospect in the ‘22 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

On Friday, Randall received instruction from both Swinney and Tigers’ wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The latter was clapping his hands and trying to encourage Randall as he ran routes and caught passes from his future teammate — Cade Klubnik — during the fourth session of Friday’s morning portion.