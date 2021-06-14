Clemson 'dream school' for Georgia OL

Another standout prospect from the state of Georgia views Clemson as the cream of the crop.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 OT Waltclaire Flynn, Jr. certainly enjoyed his time at Clemson. The big 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman competed during one of the first sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp early last week.

“I loved everything [about] the visit,” Flynn told The Clemson Insider. “They treated me like family and what stands out to me is how well treated I was with the players and coaches.”

Flynn may be returning to campus sooner than he thought.

He was already on Clemson’s coaching staff’s radar coming into camp, but as they continue to evaluate the 2024 class, they’d like to get a closer look at Flynn and sometime soon.

“I received feedback from the coaches, they told me that they would love for me to come back for a workout sometime this month,” he said.

“Ever since the camp, I’ve been real tight with the coaching staff,” Flynn added.

Not only did the Tigers go out of their way to accommodate Flynn while he was on campus, but they’ve already continued to strengthen that relationship nearly over a week later.

Flynn finished his interview with TCI with quite the parting shot, which should have Tigers fans feeling excited.

“Clemson is my DREAM SCHOOL,” he said.

