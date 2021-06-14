Clemson player named to Freshman All-America Team

A total of 34 standout freshmen college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America Team, the organization announced today.
Clemson first baseman Caden Grice was named a second-team freshman All-American by the NCBWA.
The 2021 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team features players from 29 different schools and 12 different conferences.
The two All-American teams are also made up of nine conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 31 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include three conference “Players of the Year,” two conference “Pitchers of the Year,” three conference “Freshman Pitchers of the Year” and one conference “Freshman Position Player of the Year.”
Arizona (2 1st team), LSU (2 1st team), Texas Tech (2 1st team), California (2 2nd team) and TCU (2 2nd team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The Big 12 led all conferences with seven players selected to the two teams combined, placing four players on the first team and three on the second team. The SEC (4 1st team, 2 2nd team) and Pac-12 (2 1st team, 4 2nd team) put six players each on the team.
|2021 NCBWA DIVISION I FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM
|Pos.
|First Team
|School
|C
|Daniel Susac
|Arizona
|1B
|Tré Morgan
|LSU
|2B
|Jace Jung
|Texas Tech
|3B
|Tyler Locklear
|VCU
|SS
|Cal Conley
|Texas Tech
|OF
|Dylan Crews
|LSU
|OF
|Enrique Bradfield Jr.
|Vanderbilt
|OF
|Reed Trimble
|Southern Miss
|DH
|Jacob Berry
|Arizona
|UT
|Paul Skenes
|Air Force
|SP
|Andrew Taylor
|Central Michigan
|SP
|Pete Hansen
|Texas
|SP
|Will Bednar
|Mississippi State
|SP
|Justin Campbell
|Oklahoma State
|RP
|Carson Palmquist
|Miami
|RP
|Devereaux Harrison
|Long Beach State
|RP
|CJ Culpepper
|Cal Baptist
|Second Team: C Bennett Lee, Tulane; 1B Caden Grice, Clemson; 2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion; 3B Brayden Taylor, TCU; SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss; OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech; OF Dylan Beavers, California; OF Jared McKenzie, Baylor; DH Ethan Long, Arizona State; UT Zach Neto, Campbell; SP Parker Messick, Florida State; SP Cam Schlitter, Northeastern; SP Jack Kaminska, Wichita State; SP Carter Young, Grand Canyon; RP River Ridings, TCU; RP Josh White, California; RP Max Rajcic, UCLA.
