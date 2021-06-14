Clemson player named to Freshman All-America Team

Baseball

By June 14, 2021 5:14 pm

A total of 34 standout freshmen college baseball players from every part of the country are featured on the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America Team, the organization announced today.

Clemson first baseman Caden Grice was named a second-team freshman All-American by the NCBWA.

The 2021 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team features players from 29 different schools and 12 different conferences.

The two All-American teams are also made up of nine conference “Rookie of the Year” winners. In addition, 31 all-conference honorees appear on the team. The teams also include three conference “Players of the Year,” two conference “Pitchers of the Year,” three conference “Freshman Pitchers of the Year” and one conference “Freshman Position Player of the Year.”

Arizona (2 1st team), LSU (2 1st team), Texas Tech (2 1st team), California (2 2nd team) and TCU (2 2nd team) were tied for the lead with two Freshman All-American honorees each. The Big 12 led all conferences with seven players selected to the two teams combined, placing four players on the first team and three on the second team. The SEC (4 1st team, 2 2nd team) and Pac-12 (2 1st team, 4 2nd team) put six players each on the team.

2021 NCBWA DIVISION I FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Pos. First Team School
C Daniel Susac Arizona
1B Tré Morgan LSU
2B Jace Jung Texas Tech
3B Tyler Locklear VCU
SS Cal Conley Texas Tech
OF Dylan Crews LSU
OF Enrique Bradfield Jr. Vanderbilt
OF Reed Trimble Southern Miss
DH Jacob Berry Arizona
UT Paul Skenes Air Force
SP Andrew Taylor Central Michigan
SP Pete Hansen Texas
SP Will Bednar Mississippi State
SP Justin Campbell Oklahoma State
RP Carson Palmquist Miami
RP Devereaux Harrison Long Beach State
RP CJ Culpepper Cal Baptist
Second Team: C Bennett Lee, Tulane; 1B Caden Grice, Clemson; 2B Carter Trice, Old Dominion; 3B Brayden Taylor, TCU; SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss; OF Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech; OF Dylan Beavers, California; OF Jared McKenzie, Baylor; DH Ethan Long, Arizona State; UT Zach Neto, Campbell; SP Parker Messick, Florida State; SP Cam Schlitter, Northeastern; SP Jack Kaminska, Wichita State; SP Carter Young, Grand Canyon; RP River Ridings, TCU; RP Josh White, California; RP Max Rajcic, UCLA.

