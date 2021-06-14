Clemson's 2022 class picks up another commitment

One of the Elite Retreat visitors from this past weekend went public with his commitment on Monday.

Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park 2022 kicker Robert Gunn announced his commitment to the Tigers.

This was the silent commitment that The Clemson Insider reported on Saturday night. Gunn asked us to hold off on revealing his name until he made his announcement.

Gunn (6-2, 165) announced on Sunday that he received a scholarship offer from Clemson. He also has offers from Air Force, Army, FAU and Navy.

Gunn becomes the fifth scholarship commitment in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller.

