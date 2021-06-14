Meyer seeing flashes of Etienne from his Clemson days

In Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp, head coach Urban Meyer is starting to get a glimpse of what he saw from first-round draft pick Travis Etienne during his prolific Clemson career, which he finished as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46).

“I saw flashes of what I remember seeing in college here the last week and a half,” Meyer told reporters Monday.

Etienne is the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468).

The two-time ACC Player of the Year and 2020 consensus All-American is one of only 12 players in FBS history with 4,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards, and his 4,952 rushing yards finished as the second-most by any 1,000-yard career receiver in FBS history.

Some were surprised when Jacksonville took Etienne with the 25th overall selection in April’s NFL Draft, considering the Jaguars already had two solid options at running back in James Robinson and Carlos Hyde.

But Meyer loves to have great running backs in his offense, and he believes Etienne – who worked at wide receiver in rookie minicamp – can be an excellent complement to the aforementioned backs as a dual-threat weapon that can bring big-play ability in space.

“The Jaguars, when you look at statistically, big plays were very hard to find last year, and this guy’s a big play written all over it,” Meyer said. “He’s a space player, so ideally, we’re going to be one of those multiple offenses that has spread elements as well as the Y-Y or the two tights. I think it’s hard to defend if you can do both, and he’s a space player and you can see that the last few practices.”

