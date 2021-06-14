Texans announce possible trade deadline for Watson

The Texans are nearing a decision on Deshaun Watson in the very near future.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio announced on Monday that the team will make a decision regarding its quarterback situation.

Caserio did not divulge any details as to where the franchise stands right now regarding Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations. But he did make it clear the Texans should have news coming in the next few weeks.

“I don’t have any additional comments about anything,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 in Houston. “I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved. The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

The Texans cancelled mandatory minicamp that was scheduled to take place this week. Training camp is slated to start on July 29 at the Texans practice facility in Houston.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said. “The players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building, and they’ve handled everything very well.”

