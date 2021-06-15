4-star Texas DL checks out Clemson

A four-star defensive lineman from the Lone Star State traveled to Clemson to check out the school and football program.

Defensive end Ashton Porter from Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, posted pictures from his visit to Clemson on Twitter on Monday evening.

Porter (6-4, 235) is ranked as the No. 161 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He earned unanimous Texas 16-6A first-team all-district honors as a sophomore in 2020.

