Another state passes NIL law effective this summer

While South Carolina ceremonially signed its NIL law to begin on July 1, 2022 on Monday, another state signed its bill to begin on July 1 of this year.

According to Hook’em.com, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed a Senate bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn compensation for use of their name, image and likeness as Texas became the 19th state to pass such landmark legislation.

The Texas law will take effect on July 1, the same as five other states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico).

Arizona’s law takes effect on July 23. The laws in Arkansas, Tennessee and Nevada begin on Jan. 1, 2022. In South Carolina and Michigan, athletes can take advantage of the state laws, starting later in 2022.

Athletes in California and Colorado can profit off their NIL starting in January 2023. Those in Montana and Maryland will have that same ability later that year, and New Jersey’s law takes effect in 2025.

