Etienne already turning heads in Jacksonville

Etienne already turning heads in Jacksonville

Football

Etienne already turning heads in Jacksonville

By June 15, 2021 2:26 pm

By |

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is already turning heads at his new home in Jacksonville.

The first-round pick caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in day two of the Jaguars’ mini camp.

Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT in Jacksonville said Minshew, who is competing for the starting job alongside former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, walked over to Jags head coach Urban Meyer following his touchdown pass to Etienne and tapped him on the shoulder.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

39m

A four-star defensive lineman from the Lone Star State traveled to Clemson to check out the school and football program. Defensive end Ashton Porter from Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, posted (…)

7hr

Trevor Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury last week during organized team activities with the Jaguars but seems to be on pace in his recovery. The former Clemson standout and first overall pick in the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home