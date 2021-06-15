Etienne already turning heads in Jacksonville

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is already turning heads at his new home in Jacksonville.

The first-round pick caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in day two of the Jaguars’ mini camp.

Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT in Jacksonville said Minshew, who is competing for the starting job alongside former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, walked over to Jags head coach Urban Meyer following his touchdown pass to Etienne and tapped him on the shoulder.

Minshew threw a TD pass to Travis Etienne. After the play Minshew walked over and tapped Urban Meyer. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 15, 2021

