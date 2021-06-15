Jags player: Lawrence is living up to the hype

Trevor Lawrence’s teammates have been blown away with his performance throughout the Jaguars’ organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and former Clemson quarterback was limited at minicamp on Monday due to a tweaked hamstring.

But that has not stopped the defense in Jacksonville from seeing what Lawrence can do with the football in his hand.

Jaguars’ cornerback Shaquill Griffin met with the media on Monday and feels like the lofty expectations surrounding Lawrence have been met so far.

“I feel like the main thing I’ve been seeing is he’s very explosive, so when the ball is out, it’s out,” Griffin said.

Even when Griffin is not competing against Lawrence its hard for him to take his eyes off the throws the quarterback makes.

“When you see him throwing, even if I’m out on the sideline, I’m watching him throwing to different receivers,” he said. “It’s just the rotation of the ball. The time. The way he’s putting it away from everybody.

Rarely does a rookie quarterback come into the NFL and meet or exceed expectations.

But Griffin can already see that Lawrence is a different animal.

“It’s just insane to see that so early in a quarterback,” Griffin said. “You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he’s proving that.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Lawrence is physically ready to compete but that the team is proceeding with caution.

