Lawrence, Jaguars proceeding with caution

Trevor Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury last week during organized team activities with the Jaguars but seems to be on pace in his recovery.

The former Clemson standout and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to action in a limited capacity at the team’s mandatory minicamp in Jacksonville on Monday. Lawrence was frustrated to miss out on reps but knows it is important to recover fully.

Following practice Lawrence and Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer met with the media to discuss the quarterback’s progress.

Lawrence feels fine from a physical standpoint and got limited reps in seven-on-seven drills. But he still wants to take things slow so he will be full go for training camp next month.

“It’s feeling good and has been a week so I’m trying to work it back to full capacity. Yeah, it’s a little frustrating just to not be able to go full speed,” Lawrence said. “I’m feeling good and just trying not to have any setbacks so I’m taking it slow got some good reps today and I’ll start getting more and more each day this week and work back into it.”

Lawrence wore a leg sleeve in practice and also took extra time to work out his leg with the training staff on Monday.

Mia O’Brien from First Coast News TV in Jacksonville reported that Lawrence did not throw during team drills but participated in seven-on-seven. He completed 8-of-11 passes including six straight completions to and a touchdown to tight end Tim Tebow to conclude the period.

Meyer told reporters that Lawrence could have participated fully on Monday but that the training staff and passing coordinator Brian Schottenheimer wanted to proceed with caution.

“If we had to go, we could have went but our trainers and Shotty are being a little cautious because when you are a month out if you yank a hamstring now you’ll miss the early part of training camp,” Meyer said.

But despite the caution in Meyer’s assessment Lawrence could have played in a game if necessary.

“That’s the one muscle you guys have seen like I have and if you pull a hamstring now, you’ll miss all of your summer conditioning, so we are being somewhat conservative on it. He could actually play a game if he had to,” Meyer said.