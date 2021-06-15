Lawrence killing it in Jags' Tuesday practice

Football

By June 15, 2021 3:13 pm

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence might have had his best day of practice to date for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

Though the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft is limited in his practice, according to Jacksonville’s official digital radio host J.P. Shadrick, Lawrence was lighting things up during red zone drills.

