Lawrence killing it in Jags' Tuesday practice

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence might have had his best day of practice to date for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

Though the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft is limited in his practice, according to Jacksonville’s official digital radio host J.P. Shadrick, Lawrence was lighting things up during red zone drills.

Lawrence in red zone: slot fade right over the DBs ear… then right on the button in the back right corner…. Then a bullet in traffic to front left corner. Lawrence is on 🔥 today. #Jaguars #OwnIt — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) June 15, 2021

