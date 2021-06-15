Radakovich keeps it close to vest in regard to baseball improvements

Though Dan Radakovich was at the WestZone of Memorial Stadium Monday for the ceremonial signing of the NIL bill in South Carolina, some of his attention was averted to Clemson baseball.

The Clemson athletic director met with head baseball coach Monte Lee on Friday to discuss ways in which the program can improve by finding new ways to stay competitive on the recruiting landscape.

“It is a process. One that I am sure will be many,” Radakovich said when asked how Friday’s meeting went.

As The Clemson Insider reported on May 28, Clemson is reintroducing the Academic Common Market for its Olympic sports, including baseball. Clemson used the Academic Common Market from 2015-’18.

Clemson had 15 student-athletes benefit from the program during those three years.

Radakovich would not say exactly what some of the alternatives might be for the program, which right now is at a disadvantage when it comes to schools who use large endowments to get around the 11.7 scholarship limit for a 27-man roster.

“Not really. It was very preliminary, just throw some things out on the wall,” he said. “And then we are going to have let some people go back to work and see what might stick, so it is really the first of a lot of conversations.”

Radakovich said he did not want to get into what the athletic department is thinking it can do to improve its financial aid when it comes to non-revenue sports.

“I really do not want to get into that because we have to get some things done first before we want to go forward,” he said. “You guys know this better than most. We do an awful lot of work and until we get something that is cooked then we will kind of let it out there and let everyone know.

“There are a lot of things that end up on the cutting room floor and we do not want to move the conversation to somewhere where we might not get to. Just give us a little bit of time to see what we might be able to do.”

