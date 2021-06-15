Son of former Clemson player enjoys time at Dabo Swinney Camp

Clemson had the son of a former player on campus this past weekend.

Greenville (S.C.) 2022 TE Josh Sapp participated in Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday.

Sapp (6-4, 235) is the son of Patrick Sapp, who starred at quarterback and linebacker for the Tigers in the 1990s. The elder Sapp played quarterback for three seasons before making the switch over to linebacker, where he had a team-high 5.5 sacks during the ‘95 season.

Now, 24 years later, Patrick was on hand to watch his son work out with the tight ends, coached by Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“The visit was awesome,” Josh told The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed seeing all of the trophies and I spotted my dad on one of the walls there and it was amazing seeing that. The main thing that probably stood out was the training room. They literally had everything you can think of.”

Josh got an opportunity to work with Elliott, who Patrick described as “one of the best” to TCI last week. Josh certainly took away a lot from his time at Clemson’s camp and a lot of that had to do with Elliott’s coaching style.

“I received a lot of feedback as the camp went, most of it came from Coach Elliott and I really learned a lot,” Josh said. “He really explains every little detail in the drills and even when you win a rep in one on ones or something, he still will tell you, he still will tell you what you should’ve did better and that really helped me out.”

I almost felt like I got better as the day went on and that’s when you know you are around a coach that really cares,” he added.

Clemson hasn’t officially offered Josh a scholarship just yet, but the Tigers are still heavily involved in his recruitment. He currently holds offers from programs like Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, ECU, Old Dominion and Tulane.

“Clemson is definitely high in my recruiting process,” Josh said. “They are such a great program, even though I have not got the offer, they are still high in my recruiting process.”

Being the son of a Clemson legend certainly has its perks. For Josh, he’s been able to establish personal relationships with the coaching staff even before he was being recruited by his father’s alma mater.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is almost like family,” Josh said. “A lot of these coaches, I have been around since I was young, hanging out with my dad around the university. So, it literally feels like family, and all of the coaches are gonna coach you hard and make you the best you can be.”

Josh definitely enjoyed his time at Clemson and is looking forward to what he can bring with him into his senior year at Greenville High School.

“Being at Clemson’s camp is always great,” Josh added. “They are definitely one of the greatest football camps ever, if not the best, but really I’m just going out there to compete and learn lots of things to take back to my high school, so we can be an even better team and help me to be better as well.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!