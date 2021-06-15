Tigers sit well with 4-star receiver after camp visit

One of the top young wide receivers to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp was Noah Rogers, a four-star prospect from Rolesville (N.C.) High School.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound rising junior visited Clemson and worked out at both camp sessions June 6.

Rogers made the trip with his mother and a friend, Wesley Grimes, a 2022 receiver prospect from Millbrook High in Raleigh, N.C., who also participated in camp.

“I really enjoyed [the camp visit] because not a lot of people have gotten to experience words and wisdom from Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff,” Rogers said, “and getting to see what their play style is and how they teach their players that relates to winning national championships.”

Rogers, whose recruitment exploded in the spring, couldn’t pinpoint just one highlight of his experience on campus.

“Just coming to Clemson and getting to learn stuff that I didn’t know,” he said. “Also just seeing the facilities, meeting the coaches and just learning, and also trying on the jerseys.”

Rogers began drawing interest this spring from Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who liked what he saw from Rogers at camp.

“He said I had a good day, and he taught me some stuff,” Rogers said, “He also showed me a couple of things after, like what Clemson is all about and what their receivers can do and why they’re ‘Wide Receiver U’ and how they stand out from other schools that have produced good wide receivers.”

Rogers had a chance to speak with Swinney as well.

“He’s the same person he is on TV, just cool and relaxed,” Rogers said. “He seems like a really good guy, and hopefully I can get to know him a little more.”

Rogers burst onto the scene during his sophomore season this spring when he registered 31 catches for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns.

North Carolina gave Rogers his first offer in late March, and since then, he has hauled in over a dozen offers from schools such as NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Oregon.

Rogers hasn’t yet talked with Clemson’s staff about a potential offer but expects to be in the conversation for one from the Tigers moving forward.

“I haven’t spoken with them about an offer,” he said. “But as time comes, the coaching staff at Clemson, my name’s probably going to fly through their mouths about trying to recruit me and coming on board.”

Even though he doesn’t currently have the offer, the Tigers sit well with Rogers in his recruitment right now.

“They stand at a pretty good place,” he said. “I like the coaching staff and what they offer, and it’s a great school.”

Rogers is the No. 19 wide receiver and No. 142 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He said he was also planning to visit UNC, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio State and possibly Maryland.

