4-star, top-50 national recruit picks up Clemson offer

By June 16, 2021 12:15 pm

By

A four-star prospect from the Peach State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Norcross (Ga.) High School point guard London Johnson announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the Tigers.

A 6-foot-4 rising junior, Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-50 national recruit (No. 44 overall) in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Johnson also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Appalachian State, Houston, VCU, Xavier and Memphis.

