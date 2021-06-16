Clemson cornerback target sets commitment date

One of Clemson’s top cornerback targets in the 2022 class is ready to make his college decision.

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride revealed on social media Wednesday that he plans to announce his commitment Friday.

In March, Pride released a top seven that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.

Pride is coming off a visit to Clemson for last weekend’s Elite Retreat and has been on campus a couple of other times as well, including for the spring game in April. He took official visits to Ohio State and Oregon earlier this month.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound rising senior is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He is committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Another Clemson defensive back target, four-star safety Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith, announced Wednesday that he will make his commitment on Thursday.

Commitment Friday. — tori (@toriano2x) June 16, 2021

