Finebaum takes another shot at Clemson

Finebaum takes another shot at Clemson

Football

Finebaum takes another shot at Clemson

By June 16, 2021 1:00 pm

By |

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum made a strong statement about Clemson.

Finebaum appeared on Get Up with Mike Greenberg on Wednesday and was asked what team that typically makes the College Football Playoff could be down and out this season.

He took the opportunity to take another shot at the Tigers.

“I would take Clemson out for this reason, Greeny. They meet the team that I think can get in in the first game of the season,” Finebaum said. “You have Georgia and Clemson in Charlotte, and if Georgia wins this game, and right now I think they’re going to, they vault to number one in the country perhaps.”

“So, we could see a changing of the guard by the end of the first weekend of the regular season,” he continued.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

Former Clemson wide receiver is in the running for an ESPYS Award. Deandre Hopkins, of course now with the Arizona Cardinals, has been nominated for the ESPYS Best Play award. Hopkins made one of, if not (…)

1hr

Clemson has offered a five-star prospect and top-10 national recruit in the class of 2023. The Tigers extended an offer to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy guard Marvel Allen, he announced via (…)

2hr

Freshman Caden Grice accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer. Grice is the 16th Tiger to play for the USA Collegiate National Team, joining (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home