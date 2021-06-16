Finebaum takes another shot at Clemson

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum made a strong statement about Clemson.

Finebaum appeared on Get Up with Mike Greenberg on Wednesday and was asked what team that typically makes the College Football Playoff could be down and out this season.

He took the opportunity to take another shot at the Tigers.

“I would take Clemson out for this reason, Greeny. They meet the team that I think can get in in the first game of the season,” Finebaum said. “You have Georgia and Clemson in Charlotte, and if Georgia wins this game, and right now I think they’re going to, they vault to number one in the country perhaps.”

“So, we could see a changing of the guard by the end of the first weekend of the regular season,” he continued.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!