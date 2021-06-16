Former Tiger trying to recruit a former Gamecock?

A former Clemson football star in the NFL isn’t shy when it comes to trying to recruit other talent to join his team.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Deandre Hopkins appeared to do just that again on Tuesday, lobbying for New England Patriots cornerback and former South Carolina Gamecock Stephon Gilmore to be traded to the Cardinals.

Hopkins posted a picture on Instagram of Gilmore defending him and wrote the caption, “Best corner in the game from South Carolina … let him know it’s love Red Sea!”

Gilmore, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., has increasingly been the subject of trade rumors since skipping the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp this week.

It’s clear Hopkins loves the thought of teaming up with Gilmore in Arizona.

