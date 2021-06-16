NFL close to making a decision on Watson

Football

June 16, 2021

It has been nearly three months since the first of 22 lawsuits were filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. And as training camp begins next month around the NFL, the league should make a decision on Watson’s 2021 season before then.

Pro Football talk reported on Tuesday the NFL should soon decide whether Watson will be placed on paid leave pending the resolution of those cases.

