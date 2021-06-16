NFL close to making a decision on Watson

It has been nearly three months since the first of 22 lawsuits were filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. And as training camp begins next month around the NFL, the league should make a decision on Watson’s 2021 season before then.

Pro Football talk reported on Tuesday the NFL should soon decide whether Watson will be placed on paid leave pending the resolution of those cases.

Whether the league does or doesn't place Deshaun Watson on paid leave, it's only fair to Watson and the Texans that the league make a decision before training camp. https://t.co/W1Prldpefb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 15, 2021

