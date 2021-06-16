Tiger standout made a splash Tuesday

A former Clemson standout made a splash in the MLB on Tuesday.

Steven Duggar launched his fifth home run of the season into the San Fransisco Bay that sparked a massive comeback for the Giants. The two run homer cut a 7-1 defect to the Diamondbacks to 7-3. The Giants went on to win the game 8-7.

Duggar is hitting .294 with an .865 OPS, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Steven Duggar – San Francisco Giants (5) pic.twitter.com/1iW9vaQKDz — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 16, 2021

