Tiger standout made a splash Tuesday

By June 16, 2021 6:17 pm

A former Clemson standout made a splash in the MLB on Tuesday.

Steven Duggar launched his fifth home run of the season into the San Fransisco Bay that sparked a massive comeback for the Giants. The two run homer cut a 7-1 defect to the Diamondbacks to 7-3. The Giants went on to win the game 8-7.

Duggar is hitting .294 with an .865 OPS, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

