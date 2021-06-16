Why is Lawrence turning heads in minicamp?

Football

June 16, 2021

The transition from college football to the NFL often proves a difficult one for a variety of reasons.

For former Clemson standout and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence smoothing that transition has taken a lot of work.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell met with the media following the teams’ second day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and lauded Lawrence for his effort to dive into the offense in spite of nagging injuries.

“He’s worked tirelessly to learn the offense, the verbiage and to learn his teammates and to improve on the field,” Bevell said.

Head coach Urban Meyer told the media on Monday that Lawrence began diving deep into the team’s offensive scheme before he was even drafted by Jacksonville.

Lawrence’s football IQ and willingness to learn earned him the starting job at Clemson after his third game as a true freshman.

The rookie quarterback feels comfortable in the new offense but is still working on ironing out the finer details of the playbook that he can only learn through repetition.

“From a knowledge and memorization standpoint, I feel really good with the system,” Lawrence said on Monday. “I think it is great. We’ve got a lot of answers. Now, it’s just working out all the little details to be a really good offense.”

Lawrence has missed a lot of reps this summer after recovering from a shoulder surgery he underwent prior to the draft and then tweaking his hamstring in organized team activities last week. But he feels fine and has gotten plenty of reps in 7-on-7 and passing drills.

Bevell is aiming for Lawrence to be wide open in terms of knowledge and health before training camp begins at the end of July.

“You want to make sure you can give them an opportunity to be successful,” Bevell said. “It’s important for a new quarterback to be able to play fast and not think. The game’s hard enough as it is at that quarterback position.”

