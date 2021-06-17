4-star safety commits to Clemson, details decision with TCI

Clemson has officially landed another big-time commit.

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith 4-star safety Sherrod Covil announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Thursday.

Covil (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 11 safety in the 2022 Class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He recently took in Clemson during last weekend’s Elite Retreat, where the Tigers laid out the red carpet for players in the ‘22 class, like Covil.

Covil caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his decision.

“I am committed 100 percent and wanted to look Coach (Dabo) Swinney and (safeties coach Mickey) Conn in their eyes, face to face and not over the phone, that I am All In,” Covil said. “I wanted to commit and show that I was for real by being All In and canceling the rest of my recruiting trips, as to not give any other schools false hope of me committing to their institutions.”

Covil wanted to go about it the right way, but he wanted to confirm what he already knew.

That Clemson was the right place for him at the next level.

“The visit was what others said it would be, perfect,” Covil said. “The way the staff was connected like family was special.”

Clemson made Covil feel wanted. They showed him a good time and just how much they wanted him as a member of the next recruiting class.

“They had made me a priority and never wavered since the day I was offered,” he added. “When I stepped on campus, they were very attentive and made sure not just myself, but we all felt the Clemson family love. Being there, you know it’s a special place. A couple of us went to Coach’s house and Mrs. Swinney was like another mom. The mi casa es su casa was on full display as they treated [me] like their own. The entire experience was just love.”

