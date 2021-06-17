5-star RB on Clemson’s radar reopens recruitment

A five-star running back committed elsewhere has officially decided to open up his recruitment.

El Campo (Texas) 2023 RB Rueben Owens announced that he is decommitting from the University of Texas and reopening his recruitment.

Thanks for everything Hook Em nation, recruiting 100% open. #Faith 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fPup7VPWHr — Rueben Owens ll 🖤🦄 #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) June 17, 2021

Owens (5-11, 187) is the nation’s No. 2 running back and ranks No. 24 overall nationally in the ’23 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

He recently was on Texas’ campus this past weekend for a visit and while he had been committed to the Longhorns since late February, he was still taking visits elsewhere this summer.

Owens confirmed to The Clemson Insider earlier this month that he planned on making his way up to Clemson at the end of June. He doesn’t have a date set in stone just yet, but now the Tigers stand a better shot at selling him on Clemson.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!