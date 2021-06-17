5-star RB on Clemson’s radar reopens recruitment

Recruiting

June 17, 2021

A five-star running back committed elsewhere has officially decided to open up his recruitment.

El Campo (Texas) 2023 RB Rueben Owens announced that he is decommitting from the University of Texas and reopening his recruitment.

Owens (5-11, 187) is the nation’s No. 2 running back and ranks No. 24 overall nationally in the ’23 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

He recently was on Texas’ campus this past weekend for a visit and while he had been committed to the Longhorns since late February, he was still taking visits elsewhere this summer.

Owens confirmed to The Clemson Insider earlier this month that he planned on making his way up to Clemson at the end of June. He doesn’t have a date set in stone just yet, but now the Tigers stand a better shot at selling him on Clemson.

