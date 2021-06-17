Florida 4-star WR patiently awaiting Clemson offer

WRU got a look at some of the nation’s top wideouts across six sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp.

That includes Miami (Fla.) Edison 4-star WR Nathaniel Joseph, who was on campus last week and made quite the impression on Clemson’s coaching staff.

“It was good, I actually liked it and I would love to get back,” Joseph told The Clemson Insider regarding his visit. “I had a great time. I had a good time working with Coach Grisham in the group he had had me in. It was pretty nice being able to learn and pick up new things.”

“Really, the 1-on-1s,” Joseph said when asked about the highlight of his visit. “I was killing them, dudes, out there.

Joseph got an opportunity to work first-hand with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who came away impressed with what the Florida wideout had to offer.

“I got a lot of good feedback, he said. “They actually said they love me, Coach [Grisham] said that I’m officially his No. 1 slot receiver on the board from a recruiting standpoint.”

Joseph is the nation’s No. 23 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports’ rankings.

Now, he’s waiting patiently for that official scholarship offer. Joseph was told by both Grisham and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables that he earned an offer with his performance during camp. They both told him that they liked what they saw out of him, he said.

That being said, both coaches told Joseph that they were going to wait for Swinney and let Clemson’s head coach officially extend him the offer.

Joseph was told that while Swinney was caught up with the Elite Retreat this past weekend, he should be expecting a call some time this week.

Just having the opportunity to be recruited by WRU is pretty significant to Joseph.

That means a lot,” he said. “I got a goal of playing in the league one day, and given the history of the school, it’s unbelievable. If I go there, if I end up going there, I know that it’s nothing but greatness…I feel that could be a good spot for me.”

Everything that Joseph heard on the phone about Clemson from Grisham was the same when he got there. Now, he’s looking forward to when he can make his way back.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!