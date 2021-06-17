Former Tiger has a night in the big leagues he won't forget

Baseball

June 17, 2021 2:24 pm

A former Clemson standout had a night in the big leagues that he will never forget.

Former Tiger Eli White, now an outfielder with the Texas Rangers, not only hit his first career home run in Major League Baseball on Wednesday night, but he also went deep for a second time in the Rangers’ 8-4 loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

White finished the game 2-for-3 with the two solo shots and added a walk. He had gone 129 plate appearances without a homer entering the contest before putting the Rangers on the board with his blast in the third inning and then going yard again in the seventh.

White was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft with the No. 322 overall pick. The Rangers acquired White in a three-team trade with the A’s and Tampa Bay Rays in December 2018.

