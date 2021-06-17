Is Clemson QB getting too much hype?

By Staff Reports | June 17, 2021 8:48 am ET

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei enter the 2021 season with a lot of hype.

After a pair of spectacular performances last year when Trevor Lawrence missed time due to virus protocols the college football world expects a lot from Uiagalelei in his first full season as a starting quarterback.

Sporting News ranked the top 25 quarterbacks on Wednesday and Uiagalelei was in good company.

Uiagalelei was ranked third behind No. 2 Sam Howell and No. 1 Spencer Rattler.

