Is Clemson QB getting too much hype?

Is Clemson QB getting too much hype?

Football

Is Clemson QB getting too much hype?

By June 17, 2021 8:48 am

By |

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei enter the 2021 season with a lot of hype.

After a pair of spectacular performances last year when Trevor Lawrence missed time due to virus protocols the college football world expects a lot from Uiagalelei in his first full season as a starting quarterback.

Sporting News ranked the top 25 quarterbacks on Wednesday and Uiagalelei was in good company.

Uiagalelei was ranked third behind No. 2 Sam Howell and No. 1 Spencer Rattler.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

10hr

A host of top quarterback prospects traveled to Clemson earlier this month to showcase their talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp. One standout signal-caller who visited and camped at Clemson was Dylan Rizk, a (…)

14hr

The transition from college football to the NFL often proves a difficult one for a variety of reasons. For former Clemson standout and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence smoothing (…)

15hr

Jaguars quarterback coach and passing coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has coached a lot of elite quarterbacks in his 23 years in the NFL. Schottenheimer coached exceptional players like Phillip Rivers when he (…)

17hr

A former Clemson standout made a splash in the MLB on Tuesday. Steven Duggar launched his fifth home run of the season into the San Fransisco Bay that sparked a massive comeback for the Giants. The two (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home