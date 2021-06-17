NFL coach singing Tiger's praises

An NFL coach heaped on high praise for a former Clemson standout on Wednesday.

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins continues to be the topic of conversation following the Bengal’s mini camp this week. And has a lot of people excited ahead of the NFL season this fall.

Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator, Brian Callahan, said Higgins has looked “markedly more explosive” this offseason, adding that with both Higgins and NFL rookie Ja’Marr Chase on the field this fall, it is going to “cause problems” for opposing defenses.

Asked #Bengals OC Brian Callahan about Tee Higgins. "He's markedly more explosive." Notes that with Higgins and Chase on the field, they're going to "cause problems" for defenses. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 16, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!