NFL coach singing Tiger's praises

An NFL coach heaped on high praise for a former Clemson standout on Wednesday.

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins continues to be the topic of conversation following the Bengal’s mini camp this week. And has a lot of people excited ahead of the NFL season this fall.

Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator, Brian Callahan, said Higgins has looked “markedly more explosive” this offseason, adding that with both Higgins and NFL rookie Ja’Marr Chase on the field this fall, it is going to “cause problems” for opposing defenses.

