NFL coach hopes former Clemson star's best football is ahead of him

The head coach of the Baltimore Ravens is hopeful for a big year from a former Clemson receiver now with the organization.

Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although he has been in the NFL for seven seasons, Watkins is still only 28 years old, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hopes his best football is still ahead of him.

“When you see that in a guy … He’s only 27 [or] 28 years old,” Harbaugh said to the media. “I’m very hopeful that there’s a lot of maybe his best football is still in front of him going forward. He’s young enough for that to be the case.”

Last season, Watkins tallied 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. In his seven NFL seasons, the former first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2014) has accumulated 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns.

After being around Watkins, Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the veteran pass catcher and how dedicated he is to working on his craft.

“He looks good,” Harbaugh said. “He’s big and he’s fast. He has good hands and he’s a veteran guy. The thing I’ve noticed about him is he really is a student of the game. He really wants to improve his game. He’s very much a stickler for the fundamentals and for pushing himself on the fundamentals; in and out of routes, angles, eyes, hands [and] hand placement. All that stuff has just been something that he works at. He asks a lot of questions of his coaches. He always wants to know what he can do better.”

